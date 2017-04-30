Cinco de Mayo party

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A local band that hosts a band jam the last Saturday of the month in Penticton, is holding its first ever Cinco De Mayo dance on Friday.

The Yard Katz will be putting on the dance and performing at Orchard House on Orchard Avenue.

"We've been having a lot of people request a dance, so a guy in the band said let's do one for Cinco de Mayo," said mandolin player Bob Farmer. "We all thought it was a wonderful idea because it's right up our alley. We really enjoy playing and love having people dancing."

People are invited to dress up in their favourite sombrero or gaucho outfits and party the night away with the band.

Doors open at 7 p.m. The cost is $20 per person.

As for the jams, they are now in their third year and every one is sold out, according to Farmer.

"I think people are enjoying it. It's a great venue, with a great sound system and live music," he said.

The jams are also for a good cause, in support of the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre.