41783
39499

Penticton  

Cinco de Mayo party

- | Story: 195784

A local band that hosts a band jam the last Saturday of the month in Penticton, is holding its first ever Cinco De Mayo dance on Friday.

The Yard Katz will be putting on the dance and performing at Orchard House on Orchard Avenue.

"We've been having a lot of people request a dance, so a guy in the band said let's do one for Cinco de Mayo," said mandolin player Bob Farmer. "We all thought it was a wonderful idea because it's right up our alley. We really enjoy playing and love having people dancing."

People are invited to dress up in their favourite sombrero or gaucho outfits and party the night away with the band.

Doors open at 7 p.m. The cost is $20 per person.

As for the jams, they are now in their third year and every one is sold out, according to Farmer.

"I think people are enjoying it. It's a great venue, with a great sound system and live music," he said.

The jams are also for a good cause, in support of the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre.

 

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

41225
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2767249
12005 Willet Rd
9.3 bedrooms
$1,495,000
more details
41452




Send us your News Tips!


37805


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Abby
Abby Penticton SPCA >


37805


How to make the world’s smallest cup of coffee

Must Watch
Starbucks will still charge you $6 for this.
Horoscope
Horoscope: April 30-May 6
Horoscopes
Overview for all signs: Look for change of direction, recovery or...
Daily Dose – April 30, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most badass Daily Dose yet awaits.
Daily Dose – April 30, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Beer. Oh, and other stuff too.
Selena Gomez expected backlash for 13 Reasons Why
Music
Selena Gomez is unfazed by the criticism surrounding her new TV...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38574