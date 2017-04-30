Students learn coding

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Small robots took over the library at Penticton Secondary School on Saturday.

The exciting activity was a learning experience for 48 grade 4 to 8 School District 67 students called Coding through Robotics Day.

"We are trying to introduce students to new technologies today and get them excited about it," said Trevor Knowlton, the district career coordinator.

On Saturday the focus was on programming Lego Mindstorm robots to teach students about computer coding.

They were also learning math skills and lots about working together and problem solving.

"They are given a task that the robot must accomplish and they must program or code it to achieve that goal," said Knowlton.

Both Knowlton and assistant superintendent Todd Manuel, who was on hand, said they liked seeing the kids collaborating and getting excited about what they were doing.

The experience was also giving students an early start on today's careers, Knowlton said.

"Any job they will be in will be technology related," he said.

Ezra Hiebert, 9, was enjoying the whole experience.

"I always like working with stuff like this," he said. "And it's fun when you get something to work."

While Tarrin Laviolette, 10, said just getting the chance to program a robot and see how they work is exciting and fun.

Her partner Hayden Lorencz added that he liked being able to look at the computers and meet new people.