41677

Penticton  

Students learn coding

- | Story: 195783

Small robots took over the library at Penticton Secondary School on Saturday.

The exciting activity was a learning experience for 48 grade 4 to 8 School District 67 students called Coding through Robotics Day.

"We are trying to introduce students to new technologies today and get them excited about it," said Trevor Knowlton, the district career coordinator.

On Saturday the focus was on programming Lego Mindstorm robots to teach students about computer coding.

They were also learning math skills and lots about working together and problem solving.

"They are given a task that the robot must accomplish and they must program or code it to achieve that goal," said Knowlton.

Both Knowlton and assistant superintendent Todd Manuel, who was on hand, said they liked seeing the kids collaborating and getting excited about what they were doing.

The experience was also giving students an early start on today's careers, Knowlton said.

"Any job they will be in will be technology related," he said.

Ezra Hiebert, 9, was enjoying the whole experience.

"I always like working with stuff like this," he said. "And it's fun when you get something to work."

While Tarrin Laviolette, 10, said just getting the chance to program a robot and see how they work is exciting and fun.

Her partner Hayden Lorencz added that he liked being able to look at the computers and meet new people.

 

 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

41561
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2767249
12005 Willet Rd
9.3 bedrooms
$1,495,000
more details
41452




Send us your News Tips!




Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Abby
Abby Penticton SPCA >


38601


How to make the world’s smallest cup of coffee

Must Watch
Starbucks will still charge you $6 for this.
Horoscope
Horoscope: April 30-May 6
Horoscopes
Overview for all signs: Look for change of direction, recovery or...
Daily Dose – April 30, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most badass Daily Dose yet awaits.
Daily Dose – April 30, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
Beer. Oh, and other stuff too.
Selena Gomez expected backlash for 13 Reasons Why
Music
Selena Gomez is unfazed by the criticism surrounding her new TV...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020
39499