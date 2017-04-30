Naramata's big day

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Naramata was the place to be on Saturday for its annual community yard sale.

People came from all over the Okanagan to find bargains at different locations throughout the village.

"It's friendly, the weather is perfect and people are getting to know each other," said Terry Genz, a volunteer for the OAP Friendship Club. "It also brings spirit to the village after a quiet winter."

Genz added that funds raised at the event will go to the club.

In addition to residential yard sales, community groups benefitted from the busy day in the small community.

At the friendship club they were grilling and serving 500 hot dogs and holding a bake sale, along with a yard sale.

A raffle basket, filled with goodies, was also offered.

Visitors at the location included people from out of town, local residents and MP Richard Cannings, a former Naramata resident.

"I come every year, because I used to live in Naramata for 15 years," said Cannings. "It's fun to come out and re-connect with my friends and the hot dogs are good."

Gail Goodjohn, there with her granddaughter, said she was overwhelmed when she came for the first time last year, but this year she found it exciting.

"I buy good stuff I don't need and it brings the community together," she said.

The school gymnasium also became a giant used clothing boutique where browsers were invited to fill a shopping bag for $5, with proceeds going to the Naramata Elementary PAC.

After the sale finished at 2 p.m., The Discovery House Men's shelter, SOWINS and SOVAS were invited to collect all the clothes they want for free.The rest is donated to Value Village.

Other participants were Naramata Community Church and several tables were set up at Real Things Pizza.

"I just think it's wonderful to see the community get together and it's a very well organized event," said Michelle Rochon, who recently moved to Naramata.

Among her findings were a cow phone and a birdhouse made by the local garden club.