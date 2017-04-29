WCC opens today

Photo: Contributed

A mere four days after lifting the Fred Page Cup in Chilliwack, the Penticton Vees now set their sights on the Western Canadian Cup, opening today at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The five-team tournament will decide which two teams will advance to the RBC Cup national championship in Cobourg, Ont.

Action starts at 2 p.m. with the Chilliwack Chiefs facing off against the Brooks Bandits. The Vees’ open play at 7 p.m. against the Battleford North Stars.

“I think our mindset is where it needs to be and we are excited about being at home,” said Vees’ coach Fred Harbinson on this week’s Vees’ View. “There has been so much work put in by so many great people.”

Harbinson believes the long Penticton playoff run, including three game sevens, will prepare the team for the round-robin tournament.

“So you're basically in those same kind of situations, where you're playing one-game shots," Harbinson said, adding that not having the six prior games to "ease into a series" does make a difference.

