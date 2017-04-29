Lifeguards save a life

Photo: Contributed

A pair of lifeguards at the Penticton Community Centre likely saved a young man’s life this week.

While sitting in her office, lifeguard supervisor Amanda Lust got a call about an unresponsive man in his 20’s sitting in the lobby.

“I went to check things out, and found the patient sitting slumped down in the chair unresponsive,” she said, adding she called for backup and started CPR immedietly.

Fellow lifeguard Reid Noble-Hearle rushed to scene, bringing a crash cart, including an automated external defibrillator.

“We were able to get that on him right away, and did an analyzing phase, which requires no shock,” she said.

Lust started compressions and Noble-Hearle fitted the man with oxygen.

“Shortly after that actually, the paramedics showed up… they were very fast to respond, it was quite nice to have them there so fast,” Lust said.

The man regained consciousness before being taken to hospital in an ambulance.

Lust credits her training with being able to handle the situation so calmly, noting that they “always prepare for the worst.”

“I think for Reid and myself, on Tuesday our response, we were both quite confident with how we handled the procedure, and our training got us there.”

Although this latest incident is considered on the serious end of the spectrum, Lust said incidents requiring a paramedic response to the community centre are not uncommon, citing five in her last week of work.