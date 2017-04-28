Shooting victim identified

Photo: Colin Dacre

Castanet News has learned the identity of the victim in this week’s fatal shooting in Penticton.

Randal Toews, 52, died after being shot at an apartment complex at 988 Creston Ave. on Wednesday.

Witnesses heard loud banging and yelling, “I know you're in here,” prior to a gunshot.

The suspect in the shooting was released the following day without charge.

Castanet learned Toews' identity through a high school classmate.

Toews has a lengthy and violent criminal record, most recently pleading guilty to publicly assaulting his girlfriend and another man, eventually being sentenced to 127 days in jail.

During that trial, court heard that Toews was attempting to get help at Discovery House in Penticton for alcohol abuse.

He leaves behind three children.