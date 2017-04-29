41783
Penticton  

New access for kayaks

The City of Penticton is considering adding three official access points to Okanagan Lake for non-motorized boats.

In a report going before council on Tuesday, city staff recommends three formal launch sites be installed; west of the rock groin near the marina, near Pier Water Sports and on the west side of the SS Sicamous.

“Currently non-motorized boats are accessing the water at various points of access including the swimming areas,” Public Works Manager Len Robson writes in his report.

Robson goes on to state that managing access to the lake will increase safety for everyone involved. The report adds that any possible conflicts with other lake users, such as boaters entering and exiting the marina should be easily managed. 

Kayakers have been some of the sites, particularly the one near the marina, informally for years. 

The city expects costs involved with installing the three launch locations would be minimal, with buoys, signage and ongoing maintenance able to be covered by the existing budget.

