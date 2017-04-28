Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

UPDATE 3:20 p.m.

The B.C. Coroners Service has confirmed the victim passed away, and that they are investigating a "sudden death" at Skaha Ford.

ORIGINAL 2:50 p.m.

WorkSafeBC is investigating a fatal workplace accident at a Penticton car dealership.

Emergency responders were called to Skaha Ford at about 11:45 a.m. Friday for a report of a person pinned between two vehicles in cardiac arrest.

By the time emergency crews arrived, the victim had been freed from between the two cars and was rushed to hospital.

The Penticton RCMP declined to release any information.

A WorkSafeBC officer is currently on site.