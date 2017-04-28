41783
Mourning fallen workers

Residents joined emergency responders, city staff and local dignitaries at the memorial tree at Penticton's McClaren Park Arena on Friday, to mark a solemn occasion.

The National Day of Mourning is held each year on April 28 across Canada.

"This gathering is a time for use to remember and honour those workers who have died, or been injured, in the workplace," Katherine Cook, unit chair for CUPE 608, told those in attendance.

In 2015, there was 852 workplace deaths recorded across the country.

"But for me and I think for many of us, as important as these numbers are, I think it is at least as important for us to remember that every single one of those numbers which makes up the statistics we quote actually represents a real life lost or changed forever," she said

In Penticton, on the same day, an employee at Skaha Ford lost their life after being crushed between two cars.

Others in attendance also remembered and honoured lost workers.

Councillor Andre Martin read a proclamation from the city, while election candidates Tarik Sayeed and Dan Ashton also spoke.

Lynn Kelsey of the Canadian Labour Congress asked the federal government  to do more to enforce laws holding employers criminally responsible for workplace death and injury.

