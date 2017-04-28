Knife wielding burglar jailed

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

A South Okanagan man was sentenced to 991 days behind bars for his involvement in a violent break and enter and several other offences.

Bryce Williamson, 28, was sentenced in Penticton court on Friday. With time served, he will spend another 485 days in prison.

Judge Meg Shaw told the courtroom Williamson lost significant amount of money helping his family run a legal marijuana grow-op.

In early December 2015, Williamson called an acquaintance who was involved in the business with his grandfather, told him he was “dead,” and accused him of stealing his grandfather's money.

When the acquaintance was away over the holidays, he got a call on Dec. 26 from his father, informing him his home in Oliver had been broken into.

The father told police he went to the home and spotted tire tracks in the snow, the house had been broken into and turned upside down.

A man then came at him with a large knife, knocking him to the ground and threatening to kill him.

The victim managed to convince Williamson to release him, and ran out of the house calling his wife, who contacted police. Williamson was arrested and released on a promise to appear.

Then on Jan. 25 2016, the acquaintance found out his event rental business in Osoyoos had been broken into.

Items stolen were later recovered by the Kelowna RCMP, when Williamson tried to cash cheques stolen from the business in Rutland. He was again arrested, and again released.

After not showing up for court in Feb. 2016, a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was spotted in May driving his pickup truck on Highway 33 and was arrested and charged with obstruction after giving an incorrect name. He has been in custody ever since.

In handing down the sentence, Shaw said Williamson's judgement was clouded by anger and use of drugs, adding he was holding a major grudge against the acquaintance.

In his favour, was him entering guilty pleas, his absence of a criminal record and good prospects for employment.

His level of remorse was also questionable, appearing mostly focused on himself, she said.

Following the sentencing, Williamson's grandfather told the court that his grandson went overboard, but he was trying to protect the family when this all happened.

“He is a good kid who took it all on himself,” he said.

Shaw admitted it was a tragic situation.