Wineries clean highway

The Summerland Bottleneck Drive Association spent the morning picking up trash along Highway 97, as part of the adopt a road program.

This is the 5th year the local group of wineries has held the cleanup. Originally centered on Earth Week, heavy rains delayed the cleanup until Friday.

“It’s about the pride that we have in our community and giving back a little bit too,” Bottleneck President Christa-Lee McWatters-Bond said.

“But for us, it's about getting together as well, so as our organization has grown very quickly, it's about spending time together and getting to know each other while supporting Summerland,” she added.

Bottleneck Drive is made up of 23 local wineries, cideries and one brewery.

“Come to Summerland, tour the day, and really see the diverse spectrum of what we have to offer here,” McWatters-Bond said.