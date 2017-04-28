Bomb squad called in

Photo: Colin Dacre

Crime scene tape is back up at the site this week's fatal shooting in Penticton.

Residents of the apartment building at 988 Creston Ave. were hurried out of their units shortly before noon on Friday, after investigators found a suspicious package on the premises.

An officer at the scene told residents the whole ordeal could take several hours, as the bomb disposal unit needs to travel from the Lower Mainland.

RCMP investigators have remained at the apartment building since Wednesday’s shooting, digging through the unit of the suspect and other parts of the building. Police announced Thursday that the suspect that was taken into custody immediately following the homicide has been released without charge.

Castanet will provide more information as it becomes available.