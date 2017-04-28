Disc golf season underway

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Families are being invited to give the sport of disc golf a try on Saturday in Penticton.

It is being offered by Penticton United Disc Golf at the Rotary Marina View Disc Golf Course, with all age, gender and skill levels welcome.

"It's for the most part free," said Shane Quesnel, with the group. "If you can throw a disc, you can play the sport and get really good at it, in a short period of time."

The group recently started playing on Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. at the 3 Blind Mice Disc Golf Course.

Saturday is the official launch for play at the shorter 9 Hole Rotary Marina course.

Quesnel says he will have about 30 to 40 discs with him for interested players and will also provide instruction.

Money will all never be a barrier to participate.

A food donation or $2 will be the weekly fee, with money going to the Youth Outdoor Recreation Society.

"I am very excited for the launch and I hope lots of families come out," said Quesnel.

More information is available on the group's Facebook page.