Awards gala tickets on sale

Photo: Penticton Vees

Tickets are on sale for the 2017 Western Canada Awards Gala, scheduled for May 5 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The gala includes dinner and the tournament's awards ceremony. The Vees are excited to welcome special guests, former NHL players, Andy Moog and Brendan Morrison, and current Vancouver Canucks defenceman, Troy Stecher, for an alumni discussion panel.

“The Awards Gala is one of the biggest events of the Western Canada Cup schedule," said David Michaud, tournament chair. "It will be a great celebration of not only the hockey during the week, but a celebration of hockey in Penticton.

“We’re thrilled that Brendan Morrison, Andy Moog and Troy Stecher are taking time out of their busy schedules to share some stories and experiences with the players and these in attendance.”

Tickets are $75 per person. The gala begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour, dinner at 6 p.m. and awards at 7 p.m.

A limited number of $10 tickets will be available for fans who wish to watch the awards ceremony and alumni panel discussion only.

The Western Canada Cup opens Saturday at 2 p.m. when the Chilliwack Chiefs play the Brooks Bandits. The Vees play later that night at 7 p.m. against the Battleford North Stars.