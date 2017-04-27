41463
38367

Penticton  

Awards gala tickets on sale

- | Story: 195635

Tickets are on sale for the 2017 Western Canada Awards Gala, scheduled for May 5 at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The gala includes dinner and the tournament's awards ceremony. The Vees are excited to welcome special guests, former NHL players, Andy Moog and Brendan Morrison, and current Vancouver Canucks defenceman, Troy Stecher, for an alumni discussion panel.

“The Awards Gala is one of the biggest events of the Western Canada Cup schedule," said David Michaud, tournament chair. "It will be a great celebration of not only the hockey during the week, but a celebration of hockey in Penticton.

“We’re thrilled that Brendan Morrison, Andy Moog and Troy Stecher are taking time out of their busy schedules to share some stories and experiences with the players and these in attendance.”

Tickets are $75 per person. The gala begins at 5 p.m. with a cocktail hour, dinner at 6 p.m. and awards at 7 p.m.

A limited number of $10 tickets will be available for fans who wish to watch the awards ceremony and alumni panel discussion only.

The Western Canada Cup opens Saturday at 2 p.m. when the Chilliwack Chiefs play the Brooks Bandits. The Vees play later that night at 7 p.m. against the Battleford North Stars.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

40255
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3037432
Lake Country
4 bedrooms 3 baths
$598,900
more details
41561




Send us your News Tips!


39334


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Rous
Rous Penticton SPCA >


39334


People who follow the rules so literally that they beat the system

Galleries
In a world where we’re constantly being told what to do, it’s often tempting to rebel against the system and stop...
People who follow the rules so literally that they beat the system (2)
Galleries
There’s another, more subtle way to fight back against the...
Trying to ignite a nuclear missile with a lighter
Must Watch
In a clip from the TV show Top Gear, James May attempts to ignite...
Kelly Osbourne: ‘Mom and dad don’t stop making out’
Music
Kelly Osbourne has been left disgusted by her parents'
Tour the rare wonders housed in the world’s largest library
Must Watch
The Library of Congress has over 160 million items, including...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260