Penticton  

Community garden growing

Incredible Edible Penticton is expanding its garden space and looking for people in the community to help out.

Work groups are planned starting in May to make improvements to the garden on Hastings Avenue.

"There are a number of different reasons to get involved," said Chandra Wong. "You have access to fresh-grown organic produce, vegetables, herbs and fruit, so you can supplement meals and it's about meeting people in your community and doing something with them."

The movement to encourage people to grow more food for themselves and the community at large started in the summer of 2014, thanks to the efforts of avid gardener Hilma LaBelle and different organizations.

LaBelle started researching Incredible Edible when a friend sent information about the original group in Todmorden, England.

It started with the garden on Hastings Avenue and moved to other areas in the city.

The expansion now taking place is thanks to a grant they received from the Community Foundation of the South Okanagan Similkameen in 2016.

The funding has been used to put a fence around the garden to keep the wildlife out. They also plan to increase the number of raised beds and make other general improvements around the garden.

The community is invited to help out with the garden starting on Sunday and Wednesday mornings in May.

More information on Incredible Edible Penticton is available on their Facebook page.

