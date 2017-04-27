Trial delayed for final time?

41463
A man has been granted an adjournment in his assault causing bodily harm trial to bring in a new lawyer, but that adjournment comes with a stern warning – the next trial will go ahead with or without a lawyer.

Charles Houle is charged with assault causing bodily harm against Ronald Street in Bridesville on Aug. 31, 2015, along with Johnathan Jacob Taylor-Miller, who pleaded guilty to charges over the incident and was sentenced to seven months of house arrest in October last year.

Houle, on the other hand, had originally entered a guilty plea, but after he and his lawyer Don Skogstad parted ways last summer, Houle's plea was pulled. Houle was also found to be guilty two weeks ago of a separate assault, also on Street in Bridesville. That assault happened on Dec. 2, 2014.

Following that trial, Houle says he's going to need legal help to contest the more recent assault charges before him.

"Due to the seriousness of these charges before me, I am unable to handle these charges for a trial in a proper manner, so I require legal representation," he said, adding that he has retained a lawyer.

If Houle hadn't brought up his need for a lawyer, Judge Meg Shaw told him she would have, adding that assault causing bodily harm and the other charges before Houle are "extremely serious."

At issue, however, was a recently introduced interpretation of the rules for how long a wait before charges go to trial, which is commonly believed to place the limit at 18 months for provincial matters, and 30 months for federal matters.

Putting off the trial would likely push the trial date past that time, but Houle told Shaw he was willing to waive his right to a timely trial to gain a lawyer.

Shaw told Houle he would get his adjournment, but made it clear that come the next trial date, he would undergo a trial "with or without counsel."

