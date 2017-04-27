41776
35299

Penticton  

Shooting suspect released

- | Story: 195617

The person involved in Wednesday’s fatal shooting in Penticton has been released without charge, according to the RCMP.

“This was an isolated event, and not a random act as both parties were known to each other. We do not feel the public is at risk,” Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said. “All of our police resources remain engaged in this ongoing investigation.”

Multiple police officers remained at the scene at 988 Creston Ave., as of Thursday morning.

Sources tell Castanet that the alleged shooter in Wednesday’s homicide called 911 immediately after the incident.

Officers were called to the apartment building at about 10:30 a.m. and arrived to find a deceased male.

Witnesses heard loud banging and yelling, “I know you're in here,” prior to a gunshot.

It remains possible that the suspect could face charges at a later date. 

Anyone with information on the shooting that has not spoken to police yet is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

39730
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2724603
9660 Seaton Road
4.69 bedrooms Reginald Krutow baths
$1,059,000
more details
41382




Send us your News Tips!


41536


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Rous
Rous Penticton SPCA >


41354


People who follow the rules so literally that they beat the system

Galleries
In a world where we’re constantly being told what to do, it’s often tempting to rebel against the system and stop...
People who follow the rules so literally that they beat the system (2)
Galleries
There’s another, more subtle way to fight back against the...
Trying to ignite a nuclear missile with a lighter
Must Watch
In a clip from the TV show Top Gear, James May attempts to ignite...
Kelly Osbourne: ‘Mom and dad don’t stop making out’
Music
Kelly Osbourne has been left disgusted by her parents'
Tour the rare wonders housed in the world’s largest library
Must Watch
The Library of Congress has over 160 million items, including...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38020