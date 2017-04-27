Shooting suspect released

The person involved in Wednesday’s fatal shooting in Penticton has been released without charge, according to the RCMP.

“This was an isolated event, and not a random act as both parties were known to each other. We do not feel the public is at risk,” Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said. “All of our police resources remain engaged in this ongoing investigation.”

Multiple police officers remained at the scene at 988 Creston Ave., as of Thursday morning.

Sources tell Castanet that the alleged shooter in Wednesday’s homicide called 911 immediately after the incident.

Officers were called to the apartment building at about 10:30 a.m. and arrived to find a deceased male.

Witnesses heard loud banging and yelling, “I know you're in here,” prior to a gunshot.

It remains possible that the suspect could face charges at a later date.

Anyone with information on the shooting that has not spoken to police yet is asked to contact the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.