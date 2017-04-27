41776
38274

Penticton  

Fundraising for fireworks

- | Story: 195608

The Downtown Penticton Association is fundraising for a Canada 150 fireworks celebration.

“We are looking to bring to Penticton the largest fireworks show this city has ever had. With a goal of $20,000 it will truly be an amazing display of colour lighting up our nighttime sky over Okanagan Lake,” reads a GoFundMe campaign launched by the Association.

So far Ellis Don Construction has come through with the majority of the funds, pitching in $5,000. The City of Penticton has contributed $1,500, while the DPA has put up $1,000. Perrin Orthodontics has promised $500, for a total of $8,000 so far.

Donations can also be made at the Downtown Penticton office.

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

40735
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2997773
1036 Coronation Avenue
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$599,999
more details
40735




Send us your News Tips!


40600


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Rous
Rous Penticton SPCA >


41681


Trying to ignite a nuclear missile with a lighter

Must Watch
In a clip from the TV show Top Gear, James May attempts to ignite a SS-18 Satan nuclear missile with a lighter.
Kelly Osbourne: ‘Mom and dad don’t stop making out’
Music
Kelly Osbourne has been left disgusted by her parents'
Tour the rare wonders housed in the world’s largest library
Must Watch
The Library of Congress has over 160 million items, including...
Serena Williams posted pregnancy announcement by accident
Showbiz
Serena Williams announced her pregnancy by accident when she hit...
What it’s like taking pictures of your girlfriend at Coachella
Must Watch
The only thing missing is him forcing her to retake every single...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
38470