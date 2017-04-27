Fundraising for fireworks

Photo: pixabay

The Downtown Penticton Association is fundraising for a Canada 150 fireworks celebration.

“We are looking to bring to Penticton the largest fireworks show this city has ever had. With a goal of $20,000 it will truly be an amazing display of colour lighting up our nighttime sky over Okanagan Lake,” reads a GoFundMe campaign launched by the Association.

So far Ellis Don Construction has come through with the majority of the funds, pitching in $5,000. The City of Penticton has contributed $1,500, while the DPA has put up $1,000. Perrin Orthodontics has promised $500, for a total of $8,000 so far.

Donations can also be made at the Downtown Penticton office.