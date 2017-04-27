41299
Penticton  

Man allegedly kicks cop

A 24-year-old Penticton man is facing several charges, after allegedly kicking a police officer in the head while being arrested.

The Penticton RCMP was called 100 block of Rosetown Avenue, near Value Village, at 2:45 p.m. on April 22 for a report of a male entering and stealing from vehicles.

When officers arrived he attempted to flee on foot. He was eventually arrested, kicking a female police officer in the head in the process. The man was intoxicated and was released once sober on a promise to appear on charges of mischief, theft, assaulting a peace officer and obstruction.

