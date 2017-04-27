41299

Penticton  

Busy night for fire dept.

Oliver volunteer firefighters were busy running from one incident to the next on Wednesday night.

At about 9 p.m. they responded to a single vehicle rollover on Tucelnuit Drive, north of Oliver.

The single male occupant was assisted in getting out of the vehicle and transported to hospital.

Details on his condition were not immediately available.

At about 12:50 a.m., firefighters responded to a second incident on the 6400 block of Haven Street.

According to Fire Chief Bob Graham, something on a stove caught on fire and the flames extended to the wall behind it.

There was some smoke damage to the home, but the occupants got out safely.

–with files from Oliver Daily News

