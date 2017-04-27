40378

Penticton  

Radio volunteers honoured

Peach City Radio recently recognized and thanked the volunteers behind the community radio station in Penticton.

A celebration was held April 23 at the Nest and Nectar in the Cannery Trade Centre during National Volunteer Week.

Lydia Frederick was named emerging programmer of the year and won an award for spoken word programming for her documentary series Doc Fever, which explores issues such as homelessness and the use of cannabis in light of impending legalization.

Volunteer of the year was given to long-time member Pierre Davidson.

The Old Time Country Show, produced by John Hodson, received the award for outstanding music/variety programming and programmer of the year went to Larry Saidman for his musical therapy show.

The community programming award went to the 2016 Okanagan Vinyl Fest Live Broadcast, produced by Dave Del Rizzo.

The community supporter of the year award was presented to Okanagan Makers, an organization devoted to the promotion of local makers in Penticton and surrounding areas.

To listen to Peach City Radio or for information on becoming a member or volunteer, visit www.peachcityradio.org.

