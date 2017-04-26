Urban owls leave the nest

40378
The third and final baby owl outside the Penticton courthouse has flown the nest, which created quite the scene downtown Wednesday afternoon.

Dale Belvedere with the South Okanagan Rehabilitation Centre for Owls said the owlet was forced to the ground by rain and hail.

“It got soaking wet and it went down on the ground, we got about 20 calls in 10 minutes.”

By the time she arrived, Belvedere said it had dried itself off and made its way into a nearby tree. 

The owls have been flying for about two weeks, she said, with the exception of the youngest of the three, which is in the care of SORCO. That owl will be released somewhere outside the city in a more appropriate location.

The parents of the owlets are still in the neighbourhood and may stay that way, as they are territorial, but Belvedere says young typically only spend about three months around their nest before leaving the area.

“But there is such a good food source here, that is one of the issues,” she said, referring to rodents, quail and pigeons.

SORCO is asking the public to give the owls plenty of space as they move around the area, now that they are fully out of the nest.

