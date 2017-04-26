Intro to lawn bowling

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Lawn Bowling Club is inviting people to give the activity a try prior to the start of the season, during a pair of open houses.

“A lot of people seem to think that it is an old person's game, but it's not,” said club spokesman Clem Beaulac, noting that the world’s best lawn bowler is in her twenties.

The open houses. scheduled for April 30 and May 6, 1 - 3 p.m., will allow the public to learn about the sport and toss a few balls around while they mingle with club members.

Beaulac says they have about 85 full-time members, but would like to see that number grow.

“It’s good for husband and wife teams, or singles, it doesn’t matter we have people from all ages,” he said.

The club has drop-in games for members throughout the week, so there is no minimum time commitment for the participants. The Penticton Lawn Bowling Club is located at 260 Brunswick Street.