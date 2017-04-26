Sommelier Express returning

Photo: Contributed

Summerland’s Bottleneck Drive is teaming up with the Kettle Valley Steam Railway to bring back the Grand Sommelier Express for a second year, June 24.

Guests will be treated to a scenic 90-minute train ride with wine poured by an array of local winemakers. The tour will also include a trestle-side stop to sample Bottleneck Drive’s craft beer and ciders.

“We are excited to partner with the historic Kettle Valley Steam Railway again this year to bring guests an experience that is absolutely unique to Bottleneck Drive,” says Bottleneck Drive President Christa-Lee McWatters Bond in a news release. “Delicious wine, food, ciders and beer, Summerland scenery, and the beautiful steam train combine for an event you will not find anywhere else.”

The ride will be followed by a three course dinner, with wine, and live entertainment.

More information and tickets are available online.