Housing mentally disabled

Photo: City of Penticton

A total of 15 units of subsidized housing for persons with cognitive disabilities and seniors may be coming to a Penticton neighbourhood.

The public will get their chance to weigh in on the proposed project on Industrial Avenue at a hearing next week. The Penticton and District Society for Community Living is looking at turning 180 Industrial Ave. West into two buildings, according to a City of Penticton staff report.

One of those buildings would provide 10 units of housing for seniors and people with cognitive disabilities, while the other would provide five units of congregate housing for people with cognitive disabilities.

That development would split the property in two, with one facing Industrial Ave. and the other facing Bruce Court, and requires a few amendments to the official community plan and zoning.

The developer is looking to reduce the number of required parking spaces from 15 to 10 and change from low-density residential to medium-density. Due to B.C. Housing funding rules, the property will need to be split into two lots.

Bentsen Homes, working with PDSCL, says reducing the parking spaces by five spots likely won't have an effect on residents of the building.

"Our experience with our other housing in Penticton has been that it is very rare for persons with an intellectual disability to own and drive a vehicle," project manager Kane Bentsen said in a letter to city hall. "Less than 50 per cent of low-income seniors we currently support own and drive a car."