One dead after shooting

UPDATE: 11:52 a.m.

A neighbour in 998 Creston Avenue where a man has been shot dead says he heard banging on all of the doors in the building before the shots were fired.

Christian Klausen lives on the top floor of the building, and says it appears to have been the victim of the shooting who went around banging on doors, shouting, "I know you're in here."

After banging on one of the doors, Klausen says that's when he heard the gunshot and a scream. The man reportedly stumbled down into the parking lot, where he collapsed.

"I gave him a towel, and he ... died right there," Klausen said, adding that violence in the area isn't new to him.

"I've been threatened here with a knife, and I don't associate with anybody, but I've been in danger in this apartment complex, myself. This is a very bad, very negative complex to live in."

Klausen says there are drug dealers operating out of the apartment building.

"This is the very worst area in Penticton," he said. "It's a beautiful day, and someone died over hard drugs and money, and it's very small, the amount of reason that someone took a life is almost miniscule. There's no reason whatsoever to take another human's life."

Klausen says the victim did not appear to be armed.

"It doesn't feel like Canada anymore," he said.

No reason for the shooting has been confirmed by police at this time.

–with files from Colin Dacre

UPDATE: 11:34 a.m.

A man is in custody after the South Okanagan's second shooting in a week.

Police received reports of shots fired at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, at 998 Creston Avenue near Comox Street.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth says a man was found to be dead upon police arrival. A body is currently covered up by a yellow tarp in the building's parking lot.

Police have confirmed that a man is in custody over the shooting.

Major crimes is currently investigating, along with the forensics unit and other members of the Penticton RCMP detachment.

ORIGINAL: 11:20 a.m.

A massive police presence is reported around a building in the area of Vernon Avenue and Alberni Street, with unconfirmed reports of a shooting.

At least two people have been put in the back of police cars, including a woman and a man, with about 10 police vehicles and a number of officers with long rifles in the area of the building.

Several people have told a Castanet reporter on the scene that a shooting happened, though police have yet to confirm. However, a body is reportedly covered on the ground near the apartment.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.