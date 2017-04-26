Homicide near the SOEC

Photo: Colin Dacre

UPDATE: 11:34 a.m.

A man is in custody after the South Okanagan's second shooting in a week.

Police received reports of shots fired at about 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, at 998 Creston Avenue near Comox Street.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth says a man was found to be dead upon police arrival. A body is currently covered up by a yellow tarp in the building's parking lot.

Police have confirmed that a man is in custody over the shooting.

Major crimes is currently investigating, along with the forensics unit and other members of the Penticton RCMP detachment.

ORIGINAL: 11:20 a.m.

A massive police presence is reported around a building in the area of Vernon Avenue and Alberni Street, with unconfirmed reports of a shooting.

At least two people have been put in the back of police cars, including a woman and a man, with about 10 police vehicles and a number of officers with long rifles in the area of the building.

Several people have told a Castanet reporter on the scene that a shooting happened, though police have yet to confirm. However, a body is reportedly covered on the ground near the apartment.

Castanet will update as more information becomes available.