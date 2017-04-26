41783
38274

Penticton  

Rumble at the Sicamous

- | Story: 195441

Dustin Godfrey

While it was largely civil, education seemed to hit a nerve during the third of four all-candidates forums in the Penticton riding Tuesday evening.

The debate, hosted by the Penticton and Wine Country Chamber of Commerce, was held on the SS Sicamous, with questions submitted in advance and moderated by chamber president Neil Wyper.

“And then you swoop in at the end after everybody’s in an uproar, like it’s a real shame that the community had to get divided and you had to undermine the school board like that,” B.C. Green Party candidate Connie Sahlmark scolded incumbent B.C. Liberal MLA Dan Ashton to applause from the crowd.

While those two were caught up in quiet discussion following Sahlmark’s comments, B.C. NDP candidate Tarik Sayeed found himself trying to speak over the pair.

“Should I start?” he asked the two, before continuing on speaking on the school closures.

“(Ashton) didn’t show up for any one of them. This is fact-based,” Sayeed said. “I was there for all of them. Kids were crying, parents were begging to keep their schools open.”

Candidates also exchanged quips over who added fewer positions in health care during Tuesday’s debate on the SS Sicamous.

“During the 1990s, the NDP added this many positions,” Ashton said, making a zero with his thumb and index finger – much to the chagrin of one attendee. That person’s groan was met with Ashton’s disclaimer that everyone is entitled to an opinion.

“That’s how many new positions for teaching doctors were added. Zero. We doubled the positions.”

Meanwhile, Sayeed took aim at a Liberal promise to provide all residents with a family doctor by 2015.

“That didn’t happen,” he said. “Long wait times for urgent health care? That’s unacceptable.”

Sahlmark, on the other hand, focused on health policy, looking at ways to bring more doctors to rural areas.

“What we need is to have a program, whereby we can discount their tuitions, maybe give them a break on their loan payments, if they go to our rural communities,” she said.

Candidates also touched on issues from the tech and agricultural industries to the major energy projects to affordability.

The candidates will have their final faceoff on Thursday at the Penticton Lakeside Resort.

Top Stories
Report a Typo


More Penticton News

41424
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3042550
Sought after South Valley Ranch
$459,900
more details




Send us your News Tips!


39334


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Zulu
Zulu Penticton SPCA >


41536


Who knew that melting candy and classical music would be a match made in heaven?

Must Watch
Watching gummy bears and chocolate bars soften and thaw to Vivaldi’s “Winter” really is comfort food for the...
Why guys do yoga
Must Watch
The answer is pretty obvious.
Daily Dose – April 26, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most awesome rockin Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – April 26, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
This gallery is just what the doctor ordered.
Elton John thanks fans for support following hospitalization
Music
Elton John has thanked fans for the “avalanche of...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
40663
39499