41071
41222

Penticton  

Downtown housing pitched

- | Story: 195426

Affordable high-density housing could be coming to downtown Summerland, if a local non-profit housing society gets its way.

The Parkdale Place Housing Society met with mayor and council on Monday to express interest in a parcel of district-owned land adjacent to one of its existing properties and the Community Arts Council building.

The society operates 156 units of non-profit housing across three locations, mostly geared towards seniors, but executive director Christine Gray says this latest project would cater to all ages with both subsidized or market-level rents.

“We want to get our foot in the door,” she said, referring to apparent reawakened interest from other parties in the plot of land.

Gray envisions a three-story development that would provide affordable housing to both seniors and younger people who work in retail or hospitality and are in need of smaller studio apartments. Another portion of the units would be set aside for BC Housing, which Gray says is onboard with the tentative plan.

“Housing is critical in Summerland … the rental market is horrendous,” she said “It would be a win-win for everyone.”

Gray added that Downtown Summerland would also benefit from a new influx of local residents, noting that the society would also be open to helping with some of the upkeep in Memorial Park.

Mayor Peter Waterman said Tuesday that council was intrigued by the idea, and looks forward to seeing a more formal proposal later this year. But in a way, Gray said that the ball is in the District’s court, as it has to decide whether it will sell, or better yet, gift, the land to the society.

Waterman acknowledged the district has some work to do on the file, stating "it's not a small task." 

Top Stories
Report a Typo

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Penticton News

38024
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
2688427
3591 Elliott road, Westbank
$1,675,000
more details
41500




Send us your News Tips!


37403


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Zulu
Zulu Penticton SPCA >


37403


Who knew that melting candy and classical music would be a match made in heaven?

Must Watch
Watching gummy bears and chocolate bars soften and thaw to Vivaldi’s “Winter” really is comfort food for the...
Why guys do yoga
Must Watch
The answer is pretty obvious.
Daily Dose – April 26, 2017
Daily Dose
Our most awesome rockin Daily Dose is here!
Daily Dose – April 26, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
This gallery is just what the doctor ordered.
Elton John thanks fans for support following hospitalization
Music
Elton John has thanked fans for the “avalanche of...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39260