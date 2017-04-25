Rudderless on lumber

Photo: Dustin Godfrey

The NDP's natural resources critic is concerned with a lack of any publicly stated direction from the federal government to protect the softwood lumber industry following hefty tariffs on the products announced by the U.S. government this week.

South Okanagan-West Kootenay MP Richard Cannings says he's worried that tariffs of about 20 per cent on softwood lumber will incur some significant job losses in the industry, which is one of B.C.'s major exports. Cannings says he left a phone call with Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr on Tuesday disappointed.

"We were interested in hearing whether the government had a plan for loan guarantees for the industry for help for communities that are going to be affected," Cannings said, referring to a previous request he had made to the federal government.

"(Carr) basically said, 'Oh, we're looking into other forms of loan guarantees,' but ... they've been seeing this coming, now, for months and months – years, actually – and I was hoping for a more concrete plan of how we're going to proceed."

It's not just the current government that could have prepared the country for the issue, according to Cannings, who says Stephen Harper's government had a couple of years to strike a deal with Barack Obama's administration.

"Now, here we are, there's basically a 20 per cent countervail duty being levied today, and there'll be a further anti-dumping tariffs levied in June," Cannings said.

The countervail duty is intended by the U.S. government to counterbalance low-cost lumber from Canada, while the dumping fees is to counter a perceived flooding of the U.S. market with Canadian lumber.

With the immediacy of the countervail duty, Cannings says the federal government needs to look at the short-term just as much as the long-term.

"We would like to see what's, first of all, hear what the government's going to be doing to soften the blow for local industries. We've heard really nothing from them on any negotiations other than, 'We're working really, really hard,' type of comments," he said.

"We'd like to hear more concrete things about the long game around diversifying our exports."

He added that Canada needs to bolster domestic use of Canadian softwood lumber to help boost the industry in the long run, pointing to his private member's bill, which would urge the federal government to use Canadian lumber in any applicable project.