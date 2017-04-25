41501
Penticton  

Developer pushing onwards

The developer behind a controversial 380-unit seniors development in Summerland says they remain committed to addressing the local hatchery’s concerns, despite frustration from the hatchery, which pulled out of the development process earlier this month.

In a letter to mayor and council on Monday, project lead Malek Tawashy stated they are working towards resolving the three outstanding issues currently crippling the development.

First and foremost, a contingency water source for the hatchery, should construction or operation of the $125M facility impact Shaughnessy Springs.

The Lark Group says it has retained a fisheries specialist, that has been working on the hatchery’s concerns, “and will continue to provide recommendations and industry standards for the new water source,” writes Tawashy.

Erosion control plans have already been submitted to the District of Summerland, with the “applicant receiving conceptual approval” on Monday, according to Tawashy’s letter.

Water quality monitoring for construction and post-construction is also promised.

While there are a number of other developmental challenges to be addressed, mayor and council have committed to dealing with the hatchery’s concerns before anything else moves forward.

A petition of those opposed to the project has now reached 1,119 written signatures from Summerland addresses. 

