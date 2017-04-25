$60k fine for 'shroom plant

Photo: Contributed

A Princeton mushroom farm has been handed a $60,000 fine from WorkSafeBC over an incident involving an active machine with no safety guard.

While WorkSafe inspected the work site at the All Seasons Mushrooms Inc. mushroom substrate composting facility, the inspector found that there was no guard on a bale breaker's output end, "giving workers access to a toothed drum at the machine's point of operation."

That machine had not been locked out, nor turned off, which was a point of concern for WorkSafe officials.

A WorkSafe report also noted give open electrical control boxes with exposed, uninsulated and energized electrical equipment in areas with regular staff traffic.

Both of those issues, according to the WorkSafe report were "repeated and high risk."

The $62,129.28 fine was imposed on All Seasons on Mar. 13.

Castanet has reached out to All Season Mushroom Inc. for comment and will update upon response.