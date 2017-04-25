40378
Penticton  

Police nab banned driver

A Penticton man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly fleeing from police last week.

Cpl. Don Wrigglesworth said on April 19, police attempted to stop a prohibited driver on an unlicensed motorcycle.

“When police activated their lights and sirens the motorcycle took off at a high rate of speed towards Summerland,” he said, noting the driver was not pursued.

The suspect was arrested at a gas station in Summerland, in possession of a prohibited weapon and drugs.

Devon Forsyth, 28, has been charged with obstruction, assaulting, and flight from of a police officer, as well as possession of a controlled substance and weapon. Four counts of driving while prohibited are also included.

Forsyth has a number of previous convictions for driving while prohibited over the past few years, according B.C. Court Services Online.

