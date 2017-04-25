Charged for car theft

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton RCMP is announcing charges against a man accused of car theft.

On April 12 at about 1:20 a.m. police received a report of a 1986 Mazda 626 stolen from a driveway on Stuart Place. The car had been previously stolen, and could be started with a screwdriver, according to Cpl. Don Wrigglessworth.

Later that same day, the vehicle was spotted travelling along Commercial Way and the targeted enforcement unit was able to identify the driver. Officers blocked in the vehicle, and arrested two male occupants for possession of stolen property.

Travis James Overton, 33, is facing charges of theft of motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. He appeared in court on April 13 and was released on bail, with conditions including a curfew.

Overton’s next court appearance is Wednesday, to consult counsel.