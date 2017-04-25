Beard Festival grand finale

Photo: Colin Dacre Patrick "Redbeard" Vrolyk winning "Longest Beard"

The second annual Okanagan Beard Festival came to a close Monday night, capping off a total of six nights of judging over 14 weeks.

Fifty-six competitors took part, vying for awards in 13 categories including best, longest, thickest and most original beards and mustaches.

“Started small, grass roots, but it's been pretty strong, next year from all accounts… we are looking at maybe doubling in size next year,” said organizer Timothy Tweed.

Tweed said measurements were taken at each event, with a panel of judges weighing in on things like shape and overall manliness.

Events were held at breweries and restaurants around Penticton, with the finals on Monday being hosted by the Barking Parrot.

“It’s always on a Monday night, so who doesn’t want 150 big burly bearded buys eating and drinking in their venue,” Tweed said with a laugh.