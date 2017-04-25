Park plan open to comment

Photo: Contributed

The second draft of the City of Penticton’s parks and recreation plan is now public.

The document, containing over 150 recommendations, is available online or at city hall, the community centre or the library. An open house is scheduled for May 1 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. at the Trade and Convention Centre.

“This will be the city’s first Parks and Recreation Master Plan since 1993,” says Lori Mullin, recreation and culture manager and co-lead on the development of the plan with Jeff Lynka, parks supervisor.

“It will provide some much needed guidance to the city on the direction to take with parks and recreation services over the next 10 years.”

The development of the plan was marked by a minor protest near the start of April, organized by Nelson Meikle, who is currently suing the city over the Skaha Park waterslide fiasco.

Residents will be able to offer feedback on the plan at the open house of online until May 15. Input gathered by the city will be put towards the creation of the final draft, which will be presented to council at the end of June.