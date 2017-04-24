Local volunteers honoured

Photo: Something Blue Photography May Simpson (left) and Judy Jeffries (right) win Volunteer of the Year Award

As National Volunteer Week opens, the South Okanagan-Similkameen Volunteer Centre is recognizing the winners of the Pillar Community Innovation Awards.

The awards ceremony was held April 22 at the Days Inn, handing out awards in seven categories from 52 nominees.

Volunteer Centre Executive Director Wendy Weisner says they estimate there is a total of 30,000 volunteers in the region. Around 12.7 million people volunteer across Canada.

“During National Volunteer Week, we like to thank those 30,000 people in our region that volunteer, because they are all outstanding.”

Weisner says they incorporated as a charity in 2011, and have registered 850 volunteers since then. Volunteers in the region are urged to contact the centre and register with them.

This year’s volunteer award winners are: