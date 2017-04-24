Driver was alone in crash

The Penticton RCMP have determined a 35-year-old Penticton man was alone in his truck when it went through a guardrail and into the Penticton Channel at the entrance of Skaha Lake.

Police, fire and ambulance were called to the scene at 3:30 a.m. on Sunday for reports of a 2016 grey GMC pick-up truck in the channel.

The driver was pulled from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene. After an extensive search of the area involving the Penticton Fire Dept. and Penticton SAR, is was “determined that the 35-year-old Penticton man was alone in the vehicle at the time of the crash,” said Cpl. Dan Moskaluk in a news release Monday.

Investigators believe the truck was been heading south on the Channel Parkway and failed to navigate a right turn at the T intersection. The RCMP and B.C. Coroners Service continue to investigate.