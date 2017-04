Photo: Interior Health

Interior Health is advising the public about temporary parking changes being made at Penticton Regional Hospital, as construction on the new patient care tower continues.

During the weekends of April 28 to 30 and May 5 to 7, access over the Ellis Creek Bridge will be closed. An alternative temporary access to the south parking lot will open off of Government Street, through Hospice Road,

Signage and flaggers will be in place to direct motorists.