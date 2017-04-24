Car topples street light

Photo: Skylar Noe-Vack

The Penticton RCMP would like to speak to anyone who may have been near the intersection of Channel Parkway and Warren Ave., early Monday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection at 5:17 a.m. for a report of a vehicle into a pole. They arrived to find a street light down in the roadway, according to deputy fire chief Chris Forster.

There was nobody at the scene and no vehicle in the area. City crews were called in to repair the pole. Anyone that was in the area between 5:00 and 5:20 a.m. is asked to contact the local RCMP.