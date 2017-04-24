No stranger to guns, drugs

Photo: RCMP

Afshin Maleki Ighani is no stranger to the law.

Ighani, who was the subject of a Canada-wide warrant and manhunt in connection with an Oliver shooting late last week, has a history with the law, including two deportation orders in 2002 and 2007.

A legal document archived by the Canadian Legal Information Institue details Ighani's failed appeal of his deportation order at the federal Immigration and Refugee Board.

According to the document, Ighani was originally ordered deported in July 2002 because he had been convicted of a criminal charge that incurred a maximum penalty of at least 10 years. In particular, Ighani was convicted of possessing a restricted weapon in November 2001.

In that incident, Ighani was granted a stay of deportation in November 2002, though the document doesn't provide a reason. However, along with his cancelled deportation came a condition: be of good behaviour, keep the peace and not commit any crimes for five years.

Ighani found himself in a sentencing hearing, however, in 2007 – just short of his five-year condition period. In February that year, Ighani was found guilty of various drugs and weapons charges, along with four others.

In March 2006, Ighani was arrested for trafficking cocaine, as well as possessing a restricted firearm with ammunition and without registration.

In May 2007, that was brought to the attention of the Immigration and Refugee Board, with the Ministry of Public Safety asking for Ighani's deportation be re-enacted. That application was approved by the board in July 2007.

Ighani is also set to make his first appearance in Penticton's courthouse over drug charges stemming from a Jan. 25 incident this year.

He's also currently going through the court process in Port Coquitlam's provincial court, where he's being processed on a charge of causing bodily harm. On that charge, Ighani is facing trial in August, according to the court's online services.

That charge is in connection to a Nov. 28, 2014 incident in Maple Ridge.

Presently, Ighani is charged with nine offences, including attempted murder and several gun-related charges, following an alleged spree starting with a shooting in Oliver on Wednesday evening.

Following the shooting, Ighani was sought by police, leading to a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest. He was subsequently arrested in Princeton after reportedly kidnapping a woman.