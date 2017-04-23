On your marks...

41071
The Penticton Speedway had its first race day of the season on Sunday.

Speedway announcer Alan Thom says the long wait since last season was worth it for motorsport fanatics.

“It’s just like waiting for the Daytona 500 around here,” Thom said. “We’re seeing the action, it’s great. We’ve had lots of accidents. People love to see people crash, but they don’t like to see anybody get hurt.

With the racetrack open for the summer, it’s not just an opportunity to watch the pros race.

“We get people up here on some Monday nights, get them a chance to get in a race car, go around a few times,” Thom said. “Some people brought their kids up last year. One fellow brought his kids up to show them about race cars, and ended up getting in a race car himself.”

Dean Clarke with the South Okanagan Events Centre was among those who rented a car for the day on Sunday, and says he’d recommend the experience.

“Absolutely,” Clarke said. “I think motorsports is one of the biggest adrenaline rushes you can get.”

