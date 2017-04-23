41071
41222

Penticton  

Truck plunge into channel

- | Story: 195212

A pickup plunged into the Okanagan River Channel in Penticton overnight.

Penticton Fire Rescue, RCMP and paramedics responded to the incident about 3:30 a.m.

The vehicle went into the water at the intersection of Channel Parkway and Skaha Lake Road.

The grey Toyota Tacoma was on its side about 30 feet from shore after going through the barricade wall off the bridge on Channel Parkway.

It was unclear if anyone made it out of the vehicle to shore, so firefighters launched their SeaDoo rescue craft and found a male victim inside the truck.

They broke a window to get the male out of the water.

CPR was started immediately on the victim, and it is currently unknown if he survived.

Penticton Search and Rescue was called to the scene to check if there are any other victims.

The Parkway and Skaha intersection was closed to traffic early this morning although it has since reopened, according to witnesses.

However, the investigation continued as the sun rose with search and rescue and RCMP on the scene with a search boat.

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

40255
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3013655
13419 Derek Tretheway Drive
0.34 bedrooms NO Agent- Phone Tim baths
$440,000
more details
41225




Send us your News Tips!


35575


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Rous
Rous Penticton SPCA >


39806


Horoscope

Horoscope: April 23-29

Horoscopes
Make an attempt to smooth ruffled feathers on whatever level is lacking. This is needed to move things forward. Some tend to hold...
Daily Dose – April 23, 2017
Daily Dose
Not even United Airlines can stop today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – April 23, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You’ll definitely hit it off with today’s Daily Dose!
Mel B sued for defamation by former nanny Lorraine Gilles
Music
Mel B is being sued for defamation by her former nanny Lorraine...
‘HoloLems’ turns your living room into a dangerous, playable ‘Lemmings’ level
Must Watch
The goal, as always, is to safely guide the Lemmings to the...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
37222
39499