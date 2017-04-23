Truck plunge into channel

A pickup plunged into the Okanagan River Channel in Penticton overnight.

Penticton Fire Rescue, RCMP and paramedics responded to the incident about 3:30 a.m.

The vehicle went into the water at the intersection of Channel Parkway and Skaha Lake Road.

The grey Toyota Tacoma was on its side about 30 feet from shore after going through the barricade wall off the bridge on Channel Parkway.

It was unclear if anyone made it out of the vehicle to shore, so firefighters launched their SeaDoo rescue craft and found a male victim inside the truck.

They broke a window to get the male out of the water.

CPR was started immediately on the victim, and it is currently unknown if he survived.

Penticton Search and Rescue was called to the scene to check if there are any other victims.

The Parkway and Skaha intersection was closed to traffic early this morning although it has since reopened, according to witnesses.

However, the investigation continued as the sun rose with search and rescue and RCMP on the scene with a search boat.