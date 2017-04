In addition to running a cat sanctuary, sheltering up to 60 felines at a time, CritterAid in Summerland also cares for several pasture animals. The charity organization is in need of volunteers to help tend to a number of alpacas, goats and donkeys.

Volunteers would brush, water and feed the animals, with a minimum commitment of just two hours a week. Interested volunteers can visit Critteraid.org.

Donations are always accepted at the Critteraid Thrift Shop in Summerland at 13208 Victoria Rd N.