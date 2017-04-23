41717
41735

Penticton  

Duo at Shatford Centre

- | Story: 195198

A brother and sister with an engaging story of music and travel will perform in Penticton next week.

Susan and William Goldenberg will arrive in Penticton on April 26 and will be driven to Kelowna on April 29.

The pair, in their 60s with a lifetime love of music, will perform at  7 p.m., April 28 at the Shatford Centre at  760 Main Street .

Attendees will enjoy fine, classical music in a restored and historic recital hall.

Tickets are $12 and $10 for Okanagan School of the Arts’ members and can be purchased at the door.

The Goldenberg Duo will also be playing at the Concorde Residences from 10 to 11 a.m. on April 27 and the Hamlets from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on April 28.

There are a few openings to arrange for masterclasses, coaching and recitals during their visit.

For more information, call Jane at 250-770-7668 or e-mail [email protected] for the details. 

Top Stories
Report a Typo
Discuss in Forums


More Penticton News

41225
Recent Trending
More Top Stories > All Penticton News > Send us your news tips >
39641


Real Estate
3013655
13419 Derek Tretheway Drive
0.34 bedrooms NO Agent- Phone Tim baths
$440,000
more details
40255




Send us your News Tips!


40377


Penticton SPCA Featured Pet

Rous
Rous Penticton SPCA >


37403


Bartenders try to guess who is underage

Must Watch
Can you guess if someone is over the age of 21 just by looking at them? Watch these bartenders try to guess who can legally drink...
Horoscope
Horoscope: April 23-29
Horoscopes
Make an attempt to smooth ruffled feathers on whatever level is...
Daily Dose – April 23, 2017
Daily Dose
Not even United Airlines can stop today’s Daily Dose!
Daily Dose – April 23, 2017 (2)
Daily Dose
You’ll definitely hit it off with today’s Daily Dose!
Mel B sued for defamation by former nanny Lorraine Gilles
Music
Mel B is being sued for defamation by her former nanny Lorraine...
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Penticton Tourism
Penticton Transit
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Township of Hedley
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
39524