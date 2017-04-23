Duo at Shatford Centre

Photo: Contributed

A brother and sister with an engaging story of music and travel will perform in Penticton next week.

Susan and William Goldenberg will arrive in Penticton on April 26 and will be driven to Kelowna on April 29.

The pair, in their 60s with a lifetime love of music, will perform at 7 p.m., April 28 at the Shatford Centre at 760 Main Street .

Attendees will enjoy fine, classical music in a restored and historic recital hall.

Tickets are $12 and $10 for Okanagan School of the Arts’ members and can be purchased at the door.

The Goldenberg Duo will also be playing at the Concorde Residences from 10 to 11 a.m. on April 27 and the Hamlets from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. on April 28.

There are a few openings to arrange for masterclasses, coaching and recitals during their visit.

For more information, call Jane at 250-770-7668 or e-mail [email protected] for the details.