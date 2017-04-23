Big green event

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

Okanagan residents of all ages attended a symposium on climate change and alternative energy in Penticton on Saturday.

Energy: our present our future, was presented by First Things First Okanagan at Penticton Secondary School.

"What we are trying to do is build public awareness in the Okanagan of climate change and the way we can mitigate its impact," said organizer Jim Beattie, with First Things First. "We'd also like to build a collaboration between communities in the Okanagan, so we are all working together on renewable energy."

The nonprofit decided to offer the bigger symposium after hosting a successful Solar Fair last year at Okanagan College.

This year, Energy: our present, our future brought together solar and wind energy companies, electric car dealers and passive home builders under one roof for visitors to interact with.

Twenty four speakers also gave presentations on such topics as a history of climate change science, building an earth ship, going solar in the Okanagan and clean energy and the plan to transform the world.

Alisha Clancy from the Suzuki Foundation gave a keynote address on “A Good News Story: Global Trends in Renewable Energy."

Her address looked at both the damage climate change is doing and the solutions.

Victoria Ritchie, a student volunteer helping with the symposium, said the goal of having it at the high school was to show students their options.

"We had a smaller showing of the symposium at the school on Friday with an emphasis on green careers and alternative energy options and what students can do to create a better future," she said. "I think it's just keeping young people hopeful that the only way we can combat climate change is with positivity, just showing them that when they graduate and go out in the world there are options for sustainability."

Others in attendance talked about the money they have saved by installing solar panels on their Okanagan homes and the importance of every day recycling.

David Kassian, the community sustainability coordinator for the city of Penticton, said an event like this brings awareness to different options for people who are trying to minimize their impact on resources and our environment.

