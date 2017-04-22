Protecting baby owls

41677
Volunteers from the South Okanagan Owl Rehabilitation Centre, SORCO, were at the Penticton Farmers' Market, Saturday, to advise the public about owls nesting in the area.

The SORCO representatives sent up a booth under a tree where three baby owls have been in a nest for the last few weeks.

"Our main message is to give them space and don't harass them," said Trish Dobransky. "We also advise never to feed the birds and to call SORCO, if you see one on the ground."

The organization has been spreading the word to leave the owls alone for weeks now, with concern growing as they get bigger and try to leave the nest.

They decided to attend the market, knowing it would draw a big crowd on Saturday.

On Friday night, according to Dobransky, one also dropped from the nest and was picked up by SORCO.

"If these birds were in the forest they would would be fine on the ground, but in this situation it's too stressful and dangerous to leave them on the ground," she said.

The baby owl that left the nest is doing well, she added.

Information on SORCO's upcoming open house on May 7 was also provided, Saturday.

It is the only day of the year they are open to the public.

Anyone seeing any activity at the owls' nest, is asked to call SORCO immediately, at 250-498-4251. 

 

