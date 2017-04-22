Oliver shooter arrested

Photo: Deborah Pfeiffer

UPDATE: 6:21 p.m.

According to witnesses, Ighani was arrested by Princeton RCMP, Saturday, after a car theft and kidnapping.

Castanet will provide more details as they become available.

ORIGINAL 3:25 p.m.

There is a heavy police presence in OK Falls.

A resident on Birch Street told Castanet that at around 2 p.m. she heard a lot of noise and when she went outside to investigate, she saw a man running through her yard.

The man left his helmet on the ground and ran into the street.

The woman said police then showed up, took the helmet and told her to stay inside.

The police dog unit arrived at the scene to search for the suspect.

Police have towed the motorcycle from the area.

There is no word on who the police are chasing, but RCMP are still looking for Afshin Maleki Ighani, 45, in relation to a shooting in Oliver earlier this week.

Oliver RCMP have issued a Canada-wide warrant for Ighani.

The Oliver RCMP ask that anyone seeing Afshin Maleki Ighani to immediately call 911. He is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact the RCMP or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

- with files from Deborah Pfeiffer