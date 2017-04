Photo: Skylar Noe-Vack

A nine-year-old child has been struck by a vehicle in Penticton.

Police, fire and ambulance crews were called to the intersection of Alder street and Redland Road at 1:39 p.m. Saturday.

The extent of the child's injuries are not known at this time.

There are also no details surrounding the circumstances of the incident.

