Hatchery opposes project

The Freshwater Fishery Society of B.C. appears to be getting frustrated with the developer behind a proposed 380-unit seniors development in Summerland.

In an letter to mayor and council dated April 12, Summerland hatchery manager Kyle Girgan wrote that the FFSBC would be withdrawing from the developmental process, and remaining “on record as being officially opposed” to the development.

From the beginning, the hatchery has demanded a contingency water source, monitoring system and erosion controls before signing off of the $125M project.

“However, in a March 30, 2017 letter to the District, the Lark Group has misstated our position, misinterpreted the rationale for requiring a contingency water supply, and misrepresented the Society and our consultant,” Girgan wrote in his letter to council.

“Given the Lark Group’s recent misrepresentation of the Society and the requirements of our hatchery, it is not clear to us that they take our concerns seriously,” the letter continues.

A report going to council on Monday indicated that the Lark Group would be submitting a new letter to council, but it was not received in time to be included in Friday afternoon’s agenda.

Emails dated April 18, show the developer continues to engage with its engineering consultant to find the hatchery a contingency water source, appearing to favour using the district's water system.

“As discussed we would need to include a deâ€chlorination, but that is doable,” Matt Cameron of CTQ Consultants emailed project manager Malek Tawashy.

Meanwhile, signatures from residents opposed to the project continue to pile up, with a total of 1,119 Summerland addresses submitting written opposition to the project.

Mayor and council will discuss the matter during Monday’s council meeting.

The development would bring upwards of $400,000 in property tax revenue to the district. For context, a one per cent property tax increase generates about another $75,000.